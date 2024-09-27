EU opens infringement procedures on 26 member states over energy permit laws

The European Commission has sent a letter of formal notice to 26 of its member states for failing to transpose the provisions of its revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED) into national law.

The revised RED entered into force in November 2023. It called for several provisions, including measures to simplify and accelerate permitting procedures for renewable energy projects, to be transposed into national law by the start of July 2024.

The provisions include simplified permitting for infrastructure that adds renewable energy to the electricity system, clear time limits for permit approvals, a strengthened role for a single contact point for applications, and a presumption that renewable energy projects and related grid infrastructure serve the public interest.

The European Commission reported that only Denmark notified full transposition of these provisions by July 1, prompting infringement procedures against all other states. The commission said that each country has two months to respond and complete their transposition. It added that without a satisfactory response, it may “decide to issue a reasoned opinion.”