T.Werk unveiles new mounting systems for agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based T.Werk will expand its range of mounting systems for agrivoltaics from November. It said it will offer its “Pan” vertical system and its “Artemis” high-mounted module solution.

The Pan system, designed as a solar fence, is intended for agricultural use between rows of modules, particularly with bifacial PV modules close to the ground. Its modular structure allows for quick installation and easy replacement, with adjustable row lengths, spacing, and mounting angles to accommodate uneven terrain.

The Artemis system comes in three versions – alpha for livestock farming, and beta and gamma for fruit, vegetable, and wine growing. It allows flexible adaptation of row lengths, spacing, and heights based on the type of farming, with options for south or east/west module alignment.

The systems come with a 12-year guarantee and meet DIN SPEC 91434 and 91492 guidelines, making them eligible for EU funding under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

T.Werk provides project support with soil and static reports for high wind and snow load areas, along with optional integrated irrigation or battery storage systems. The company said it offers comprehensive services, from planning to approval and installation.