Mibet launches new floaters for PV systems on deep water

Chinese PV mounting system supplier Mibet has unveiled a new mounting system for floating solar projects in deep-water environments.
The MRac Floating PV Mounting System G4M is constructed from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg) coated steel.
The company said it has already tested the system in a 326 kW floating PV array in collaboration with Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).
The project is installed on a reservoir in South Kalimantan, with water depths of up to 60 meters and significant fluctuations in water levels. To address these challenges, the system uses point-to-point mooring measurements and a gravity anchor block reinforcement strategy.
It supports both framed and frameless PV panels installed at a tilt of 5 degrees to 15 degrees. The system can withstand wind loads up to 45 meters per second and snow loads of 1 kN/m². Its module floater has a bearing weight of 90 kg/m², while walkaway floaters support 150 kg/m². The floaters come in short, long, or portrait configurations.
“The G4M consists of four types of floaters, which can be flexibly combined. Its modular design enables a three-row panel layout, reducing the amount of floater material required while increasing installed capacity within the same area,” Mibet said. “The main floater module features a Y-shaped design. To enhance structural stability, the contact area of the floaters’ protruding connection points has been expanded, ensuring even force distribution at the joints.”
