Altech’s sodium chloride solid state battery exceeds expectations

Western Australian battery technology company Altech Batteries has announced its first Cerenergy ABS60 salt-based battery energy storage system prototype is online and operating successfully across a range of temperatures, confirming its thermal stability and commercial viability.

Image: Altech Energy

Perth-based Altech said a prototype 60 kWh sodium chloride solid-state battery energy storage system installed at joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS’ test laboratory in Germany has passed all physical tests with “flying colors.”

The ABS60 battery pack is composed of 240 Cerenergy cells, each rated at 2.58 V. Each cell is constructed with ceramic solid-state technology that relies on sodium ions found in common table salt. These cells are organized in four rows, each comprising 12 cells, and stacked five modules high to provide a total capacity of 60 kWh. The battery pack is housed in an IP65-rated unit that measures 2.6 m in height, 0.4 m in length, and 1 m in width.

The prototype has been integrated into a specially designed battery test station at Fraunhofer’s base, enabling continuous daily charging and discharging cycles to assess the battery’s efficiency, stability, and overall performance under real-world conditions.

