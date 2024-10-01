144 MW La Unión solar plant inaugurated in Colombia

With the participation of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, the minister of energy and mines, Andrés Camacho Morales, and other authorities, Spanish energy company Zelestra officially inaugurated the 144 MW La Unión photovoltaic plant, located in Montería, located in the department of Córdoba.

The plant, which was officially connected to the electrical grid last June, comprises more than 220,000 solar panels, and represents an investment of more than $200 million, according to the company. The project created 1,276 local jobs during its construction.

IDB Invest and Bancolombia announced an agreement in November last year to finance two solar projects by Zelestra, which was then known as Solarpack, the aforementioned La Unión and the 108 MW La Mata solar project, providing a total of $134.5 million.

Solarpack was among the companies awarded projects in the last long-term renewable energy auction in Colombia for a total of 1,123 MWh/day, in which 15-year contracts were closed with a weighted average allocation price of 155.8 pesos/kWh ($0.041/kWh).