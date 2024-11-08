The renewable energy sector, including solar installation, tends to be male-dominated. Women often face more challenges establishing themselves in high levels of the renewable energy industry. However, organizations like Go-Heller GmbH recognize the importance of diversity. As a female founder, I prioritize raising awareness and addressing unconscious biases. Additionally, flexible work policies for women that support work-life balance are essential.

One of the challenges I faced while establishing a solar company in a foreign country was the language barrier. This motivated me to learn German. I attended training, joined annual networking activities and participated in conferences related to the PV Industry. These efforts have been invaluable in keeping our team and clients up to date with the latest technologies and innovations. I also sought guidance from women professionals, who played a crucial role in the process of founding the company.

Opportunities abound in this rapidly growing sector. Women can leverage initiatives, step out of their comfort zones and take advantage of leadership development programs. On the technical side, continuous learning and certifications can truly set you apart. As they say, “If there’s a will, there's a way”.

With a background in Finance/MBA, transitioning to the Renewable Solar Industry was straightforward for me. The real challenge lies in keeping up with new developments within the solar sector. My main function is designing, planning, and calculating how much our clients can save through the use of solar energy.

I feel genuinely respected in the solar industry and have never felt marginalized. The field’s progressive and forward-thinking nature ensures that contributions are valued regardless of gender. Being part of such an inclusive environment has allowed me to thrive and focus on innovation and growth. It reinforces that the solar industry is a place where talent and dedication are what truly matter.

Nevertheless, it's not uncommon that the word ‘bossy' often unfairly targets women in leadership roles. As a decision-maker, I ensure that every team member’s opinion is considered. However, there have been instances where male colleagues felt intimidated rather than recognizing the value of a female perspective.

Younger people are far more accepting of women in the solar sector, focusing on skills over gender and driven by environmental passion. You don’t need to be a solar expert or an electrician to break into the solar industry. What you need is Women's Power, and understand the basics: panel types, their differences, inverters, and real-life solar energy output.

Heavy lifting is a challenge for women in the solar industry (if we could have a 600W solar panel that weighs 5 kg.) In 2018, on our first installation project in the Netherlands, I could carry 60 cell modules because they weigh only 40-50 lbs. Lighter solar panels would help, but streamlining grid connection and cutting red tape are the real game changers.

Solar is a new industry, and its installation process is physically demanding. It's crucial to stay safe while working at heights, which is why everyone in our company undergoes the same training. Women shouldn’t be confined to the office. Having women on installation teams can change dynamics..

An accomplished female leader in the PV Solar Industry. Jalen de Jesus seamlessly transitioned from a solid background in Finance to the Renewable Solar Industry. With extensive experience in Project Management, Strategic Planning, Renewable Project Finance and Solar Installation, she has successfully delivered numerous projects, driving the adoption of clean energy and power-saving solutions across Germany and internationally, including The Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, Czech Republic, Qatar and the Philippines. She is the founder and managing director of the German-based installer GO-Heller, which provides solar system supplies and off-grid and on-grid installation services for rooftops and solar farms. Jalen is also an active and committed member of various women's associations and is highly involved in providing PV business training across different regions to foster women's growth in the industry.

