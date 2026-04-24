The solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors are facing increasingly complex challenges, and solving them requires more than technical expertise alone. It requires diverse perspectives.

From my experience, gender diversity and inclusion are not just values; they are drivers of innovation and competitiveness. When teams bring together different viewpoints, they approach problems more holistically. This leads to better decision-making, more creative solutions, and ultimately more user-centric technologies.

In an industry that serves a broad and evolving customer base, diversity helps us better understand real needs. It also strengthens adaptability, something essential in a rapidly growing, global market. Just as importantly, inclusive environments make our sector more attractive, helping to attract and retain the talent we need to drive the energy transition forward.

Building something from the ground up

A defining milestone in my career was founding Twistor GmbH. As the inventor and founder, building a company from the ground up and establishing it in the market was both challenging and transformative. It required me to take responsibility in ways I hadn’t experienced before and to navigate complex, fast-moving environments.

What made this journey possible was not just technical expertise, but a combination of a strong network, a dedicated team, and a continuous willingness to learn and evolve. Perseverance, courage, and a clear vision became essential tools.

Setbacks were inevitable, but I learnt to see them differently. Instead of barriers, they became opportunities to refine ideas, strengthen resilience, and move forward with greater clarity. This experience has shaped not only my professional path, but also how I approach leadership and innovation today.

The power of support and inclusive environments

Breaking barriers is rarely a solo effort. One of the most defining influences in my journey was the support I received from my father. From an early stage, he encouraged me to follow my own path and to assert myself confidently, even in highly technical environments where women are still underrepresented.

That trust made a difference. It gave me the confidence to take decisions, face challenges, and move forward with conviction. Beyond personal support, I have also experienced the impact of inclusive workplaces. Mutual respect, openness, and the active valuing of different perspectives create environments where people can truly contribute and grow. These experiences have reinforced my belief that inclusion is not just beneficial, it is essential for both individual development and collective success.

Shaping the future with courage and curiosity

For young women entering the renewable energy sector today, my message is simple: stay curious, and don’t let yourself be limited by stereotypes, by existing role models, or by doubt.

This industry offers a unique opportunity to actively shape the future. It is a space where innovation is constant, and where new ideas are not just welcome, they are needed.

Build a strong network, ask questions, and take opportunities, even if you don’t feel 100% ready. Growth doesn’t come from waiting for the perfect moment; it comes from stepping forward despite uncertainty.

Technical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills can be developed over time. What matters more is mindset: believing in yourself, staying persistent, and viewing setbacks as part of the journey rather than as failures.

I also strongly believe that women are just as capable of driving technical innovation, developing patents, and leading groundbreaking solutions. We need more women willing to bring their ideas to life and make their presence felt in forward-looking technical fields.

From my own journey with Twistor, I know that the path is not always straightforward. But it is precisely in that complexity that opportunities emerge to create something new, to challenge existing boundaries, and to make a meaningful impact.

So my advice is this: trust yourself, think big, and stay open. The energy transition needs diverse perspectives, bold ideas, and committed individuals. Follow your own path, and be proud of what you build along the way.

Sara Kapeller is the inventor and founder of Twistor GmbH. Driven by her passion for technology and innovation, she developed a patented snow management system for solar installations that continuously and effectively removes snow from PV modules, thereby significantly improving the efficiency of photovoltaic systems. Her entrepreneurial journey is characterised by initiative, courage and a determination to play an active role in shaping sustainable technologies. As founder, she is responsible for the development and refinement of her innovations and pursues a clear vision for a more sustainable energy future. It is particularly important to her to inspire women to pursue technical careers and to demonstrate that they are equally capable of developing patents and driving innovation forward.

Interested in joining Sara Kapeller and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.