Australia eyes AUD 1 trillion in clean energy exports by 2060

The Superpower Institute, an Australian think tank, said the nation’s potential clean energy export revenue stands at AUD 700 billion based on current industry output, with projections reaching AUD 1 trillion by 2060.

Its report, “The New Energy Trade,” identifies significant clean energy shortfalls in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Germany, with demand projected to exceed supply by 37% to 66% by mid-century.

Options to bridge the gap, like nuclear, remain uncompetitive; even tripling China’s nuclear build rates would meet only 7% of its 2060 electricity needs.

Australian exports of green materials like iron, aluminum, transport fuels and polysilicon could reduce 2021 global emissions by up to 9.6% and generate revenues six to eight times higher than fossil fuel exports.

