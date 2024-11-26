Fotowatio Renewable Ventures turns on 300 MW of solar in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia has said that the Walla Walla Solar Farm near Albury, New South Wales, has generated its first kilowatt-hour of clean energy. The 300 MW project marks a key milestone for the developer.

CEO Carlo Frigerio said the solar project, supported by a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft, will significantly contribute to meeting renewable energy targets in New South Wales once fully operational.

“The first kilowatt-hour from Walla Walla Solar Farm reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful renewable energy projects,” he said. “This achievement not only supports Australia’s renewable energy goals but also strengthens our position as a key player in the sector.”

Frigerio said FRV’s portfolio in Australia now exceeds 1 GW of operating assets, strengthening its position as a renewable energy leader.

The Walla Walla Solar Farm milestone follows recent developments for FRV, including financial close for the 100 MW/200 MWh Terang battery project in Victoria.

FRV, owned by Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian pension fund OMERS, also secured AUD 1.2 billion in refinancing earlier this year for its Australian projects, which include eight solar farms across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.