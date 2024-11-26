Indian utility seeking consultants for floating solar projects

From pv magazine India

THDC India Ltd.. is seeking technical consulting agencies to prepare detailed project reports for floating solar power projects across India.

It plans to recruit agencies for three years.

The proposed states include Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

The consultants will be chosen for projects up to 100 MW and from 100 MW to 500 MW.

Selected agencies will be able to bid on future tenders for detailed project reports. For projects above 500 MW, THDC India will consider consultants selected for the 500 MW category.