Waaree Energies to double its solar module manufacturing in Texas

Waaree Energies, a solar manufacturer based in India, plans to expand its module manufacturing capacity in the United States.
The company’s initial U.S. manufacturing was announced in 2024 when it said it was investing $1 billion in a solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Brookshire, Texas, just outside of Houston. Waaree said the new expansion will add 1. 6 GW of capacity, thus doubling the output of the Texas facility.
This expansion comes at a critical time for the U.S. solar industry with much uncertainty around supply chains and pressure to increase domestic output. Since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reports that 84 new solar and storage manufacturing facilities have come online and 55 facilities are under active construction. To date, there has been increased capacity across the solar supply chain, but the greatest growth, according to SEIA, is in module manufacturing. Module manufacturing has grown from 8 GW prior to the federal manufacturing tax credits to 52.3 GW as of March 2025, an increase of over 600%.
Prior to setting up manufacturing facilities in the Texas, Waaree was already contributing to the U.S. supply chain, having supplied more than 4 GW of modules from its Indian facility to U.S. customers.
“By doubling our module capacity to 3.2 GW in Texas, we’re reaffirming a belief that goes beyond business – it’s about trust, resilience and shared ambition,” said Amit Paithankar, whole-time director & CEO, Waaree Energies Limited. “This expansion is a signal – we’re here, we’re growing, and we’re deeply invested in powering America’s energy future,” Paithankar said.
In 2023 the company said it will also add an integrated solar cell facility at the site, which has not yet been announced.
In India, Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a total installed capacity of 13.3 GW for PV modules, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar, and 1.4 GW of PERC solar cells.
