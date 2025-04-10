FuturaSun releases 390 W silver solar panel

Italy-based solar module manufacturer FuturaSun launched a new n-type solar panel with a maximum power output of 390 W.

“Silver-colored modules have many areas of application where an integration of photovoltaics into the architecture is necessary,” the company said, noting that the panel is particularly suitable for grey roofs and buildings with modern architecture.

The Silk Nova Silver panel relies on silver-coated glass with a thickness of 3.2 mm and a frame made of varnished anodized aluminum.

It features a power conversion efficiency of 19.52% and a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C. Each panel contains 96 monocrystalline half-cut MBB n-type cells measuring 182 x 105 mm.

The IP68-rated module has a size of 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and a weight of 21.3 kg. It can purportedly withstand 3,600 Pa of snow load and 1,600 Pa of wind load. It also uses a composite multilayer film as a backsheet.

The new product comes with a 15-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty, with maximum power decrease from 2nd year being rated at 0.4%/year. The junction box is certified according to IEC 62790.

“Our silver modules have become famous also thanks to the installation at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain,” the manufacturer stated. “300 meticulously integrated silver modules are now supporting the energy saving of the museum, fully covering the lighting needs of the exhibition galleries.”