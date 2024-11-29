Floating PV system designed for offshore waters can withstand waves up to 4 m

Researchers at the Jiangsu University of Science and Technology in China have developed a novel floating PV system design that can reportedly withstand waves up to 4 m in offshore waters.

“Our work made significant progress in understanding the hydrodynamic responses of a novel offshore floating photovoltaic system (FPV), which is designed to optimize performance and stability in challenging marine environments,” the research's corresponding author, Sheng Xu, told pv magazine. “By integrating both experimental and numerical analyses, our research provides in-depth insights into the complex dynamics of a multi-module FPV system. These findings are valuable for the engineering and design community and will contribute to the cost-effective deployment and robust application of floating solar technology in offshore environments.

According to the research group, the proposed system design offers high stability and superior seakeeping performance. Seakeeping measures how well a ship or vessel is suited to sea conditions and assesses if it can operate effectively and guarantee human safety even on high seas with rough conditions. The proposed system features a series of floating pontoons for buoyancy, coupled with a truss-frame support structure for solar panels. The researchers employed a 1:20 scale model, which was tested in the university's wave basin under both regular and irregular wave conditions to assess its hydrodynamic characteristics. “The results demonstrated that the novel FPV system can withstand wave heights up to 4 meters,” Xu added. The research involved twenty-one regular wave tests to establish the response amplitude operator (RAO) of the FPV system, examining its behavior under various wave frequencies and directions. The RAO refers to the movement of a floating vessel in six degrees of freedom. “Our analysis indicated that the FPV system is most vulnerable under beam sea conditions,” scientists noted. “This critical insight allows for targeted design modifications to ensure resilience under the most challenging wave conditions.” Additionally, the team employed a validated numerical model to simulate the hydrodynamic performance and mooring tensions of the FPV under extreme sea conditions. This integrated approach enables them to predict the system's behavior and optimize its design for practical, real-world applications. Their findings are available in the paper “Experimental and Numerical Study on the Hydrodynamic Responses of a Novel Offshore Floating Photovoltaic System,” which was published in Ocean Engineering and outlines the innovative design and comprehensive testing procedures. “The study’s extensive analysis, which included spectral analysis and motion response evaluations, demonstrates the FPV system’s adaptability and efficiency in marine environments. These results will inform the future development of FPV systems, ensuring they can withstand the challenges presented by offshore environments,” the authors stated. “We look forward to further advancements that will enhance the resilience and efficiency of these systems in the face of extreme environmental conditions.”