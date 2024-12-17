UK solar industry must transition to circular economy, says NICER

A new report urges the United Kingdom’s solar industry to begin implementing circular economy measures to ensure that the country reaches its net zero targets.

The report, “From Linear to Circular: Evidence from the UK solar sector,” says the growth of the UK solar industry led to an estimated 152,523 tons of aluminum, 8,745 tons of copper, and 667,947 tons of glass material embedded in UK solar installations by the end of 2023.

It said this could become “a problematic waste stream” in the future and adds that the transition to a circular economy is “imperative” to align with the United Kingdom’s net zero target and goal to deploy 70 GW of solar by 2035.

Ananda Nidhi, co-author of the report, says that by adopting circular economy principles, the UK solar industry could tackle the estimated 1.2 million tons of solar waste that could be generated by 2050 by keeping over $2 billion worth of aluminum, copper and silver embedded in solar in use, while generating an estimated $0.46 billion from increased recycling rates.

“A circular economy also has the potential to stimulate economic growth by creating new jobs and fostering the development of businesses in the repair, refurbishment and recycling sectors,” said Nidhi.

A shift to a circular economy will require rethinking product design, material use and end-of-life management across the solar value chain, said NICER. It noted opportunities and challenges associated with implementing circular economy principles across the solar value chain and includes details on existing initiatives that implement circular economy measures.

Among the examples is a project exploring the use of recycled carbon black from used vehicle tires in applications including PV. The research team has found carbon black from used tires could match or even surpass the performance of pure materials, providing a circular alternative to incineration or landfill.

Another example is London council Hammersmith & Fulham’s collaboration with Cornwall-based start-up Re-Solar to rehome solar panels. The panels involved, which still have more than 10 years of operational life, were sent to Ukraine to help provide the country with decentralized power.

NICER listed key barriers to circularity in the solar sector as a lack of end-of-life policies, design limitations and data gaps. It said that stakeholders should adopt halogen- and lead-free designs, invest in recycling infrastructure, exclude solar panels from WEEE regulations, and enable second-life use for products within the Microgeneration Certification Scheme.

“The time to do this is now. The UK solar sector is at a critical juncture, with substantial growth whilst operating on a linear model,” Nidhi said. “By implementing the recommendations outlined in this report, the UK can lead the way in creating a resilient and sustainable solar energy industry.”

NICER developed the report with academics at the University of Exeter.

The United Kingdom unveiled its Clean Power 2030 Action Plan last week, which targets 30 GW solar capacity in its generation mix by the end of the decade.