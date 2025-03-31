Japan’s energy R&D agency unveils solar strategy

Japan’s NEDO has launched a new solar development strategy, outlining a roadmap for large-scale solar deployment to help the country reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The “NEDO PV Challenges 2025” strategy focuses on five key technical initiatives to advance solar technology and expand its adoption. The initiatives focus on developing next-generation solar cells, advancing solar power systems for broader adoption, and addressing diverse market needs. They also aim to ensure long-term power stability and establish a circular economy-driven recycling system.

NEDO said it will also kick off its Solar Power Expansion and Technology Development Project in fiscal 2025 to support decarbonization efforts. This project will accelerate the transition to sustainable solar energy, as outlined in Japan’s 7th Basic Energy Plan, which was approved in February. The plan aims for renewables to account for 40% to 50% of Japan’s energy mix by 2040, with solar power contributing 23% to 29% of the total.

The organization said the new strategy builds on previous roadmaps such as PV2030 (2004), PV2030+ (2009), PV Challenges (2014), and PV Challenges 2020 (2020). It aims to address four key challenges identified for scaling up solar deployment: land constraints for large-scale installations, diverse market demands, long-term operational stability, and managing end-of-life modules through recycling.

NEDO’s technical initiatives will focus on developing next-generation solar cells, including high-efficiency technologies such as perovskite, tandem, and III-V compound cells to remain competitive globally.

The organization said it will also work on creating cost-effective PV modules and installation methods, with a focus on flexible solar cells. It plans to support innovations like vehicle-integrated solar and aesthetic building designs to meet a range of market requirements.

Additionally, it will enhance operation and maintenance (O&M) technologies, solar forecasting, and safety guidelines to ensure long-term stability for emerging solar technologies. It said it aims to improve processes for separating and recycling PV modules, advancing a circular economy for resource conservation.

NEDO plans to open public calls for projects under the Solar Power Expansion and Technology Development Project in mid-April.