DMEGC releases 22.9%-efficient lightweight bifacial TOPCon solar panels for limited roof space

DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, has launched new lightweight bifacial TOPCon solar panels for residential rooftop PV projects.

“The DMxxxM10T-B32HBT double glass module in a compact and easy-to-install design,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Specifically designed for single-family homes and limited roof space, this module allows for optimal roof space utilization using the latest module technologies.”

The company said the double-glass modules offer power outputs of 250 W to 270 W.

The new products measure 1,542 mm x 766 mm x 30 mm and weigh 15.3 kg. They feature 64 monocrystalline cells and have efficiencies between 21.6% and 22.9%.

The open-circuit voltage varies from 23.26 V for the 250 W panel to 24.04 V for the 270 W version, according to the manufacturer. It said the short-circuit current ranges from 13.87 A to 14.12 A.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The temperature coefficient is -0.29%/C. The panels have 2.0 mm double glass and the junction boxes have an IP 68 rating.

DMEGC offers a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power output warranty. It claims that the power output can still reach 87.4% of its original performance after 30 years.

“The lighter and more compact design makes the day-to-day work of installers easier, especially on existing roof pitches in single-family homes with challenging installation conditions,” DMEGC said. “The innovative design with optimized frame geometry ensures exceptional durability and gives the module high stability with load ratings of up to over 8100 Pa pressure load and -4000 Pa suction load.”