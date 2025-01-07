GCL SI enters back contact business with 660 W solar module

Chinese module maker GCL SI, a subsidiary of GCL Technology, has launched its first PV module based on BC solar cell technology.

The 660 W module, measuring 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, features a temperature coefficient of -0.25% per degree Celsius.

Sheng Xia, GCL SI’s product director, said the GPC2.0 panel integrates TOPCon with a BC architecture, where all electrodes are positioned on the back of the cell. This design reportedly improves light absorption, photoelectric conversion, recombination loss reduction, and current collection efficiency.

The module’s design enables longer minority carrier transport distances, which demand higher-quality substrate material. GCL SI said it leverages its integrated supply chain and self-developed high-purity fluidized bed reactor (FBR) silicon to ensure superior material quality and extended carrier lifetimes.

GCL SI also employs multi-layer gradient dielectric film technology, which boosts the material ratio and reduces parasitic absorption losses compared to conventional cells. Its high-trapping pyramid structure lowers light reflectivity to under 0.8%, while an adjusted refractive index enhances aesthetics and anti-PID (potential induced degradation) performance. Lotus anti-dust technology targets distributed PV applications.

The module's p-n junction features a composite tunneling passivated contact for ultra-low contact resistance and improved passivation. A proprietary high-efficiency passivation film enhances isolation regions, achieving an open-circuit voltage (Voc) above 748 mV. Micron-scale pattern etching ensures precise isolation, avoiding short circuits while improving laser processing accuracy and stability.

GCL SI said its advancements in GPC and passivated contact technologies have been in development for six and three years, respectively. By December 2024, GPC2.0 cell efficiency reached 27.1%, with projections of 27.4% by the second quarter of 2025 and 28.2% by late 2026.

The module provides a $0.095/W system cost advantage over conventional TOPCon, improving the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) throughout its lifecycle, claimed GCL SI.

Sheng said that the future of distributed solar is becoming increasingly diverse due to market demand.

“Customers now seek not only lower system costs but also aesthetic appeal and a larger capacity for their PV projects,” he said. “As the distributed market grows, GCL SI’s GPC 2.0 is poised to capture a significant share of the expanding market.”