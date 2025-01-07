Chinese PV Industry Brief: China Huadian launches 18 GW inverter tender

China Huadian has kicked off a procurement tender for string inverters of 300 kW and above, with an estimated procurement scale of approximately 18 GW. The tender calls for three-phase, three-wire system inverters with a DC input voltage of 1,500 V and a 10% overload capacity. The bidding process will begin on Feb. 6, 2025.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and National Energy Administration (NEA) have released a plan to enhance power grid flexibility for renewable energy. The “Implementation Plan for Optimizing Power System Adjustment Capabilities (2025–27)” targets adding over 200 GW of renewable capacity annually through 2027, with a national utilization goal exceeding 90%. The NEA will monitor regions with declining renewable utilization, grid flexibility issues, or adjustment delays, requiring corrective actions where needed.

Huasun said its heterojunction (HJT) solar module shipments have surpassed 10 GW, with December 2024 marking a record 1 GW shipped in a single month and more than 6 GW for the year. The company has filed more than 300 HJT-related patents and developed innovations like microcrystalline and HJT-perovskite tandem cells, achieving an average solar cell conversion efficiency above 26%.

Longi Hydrogen has agreed to invest NOK 140 million ($12.4 million) in HydrogenPro ASA, joining existing investors ANDRITZ Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The deal includes a strategic partnership to expand electrolyzer manufacturing, engineering design, and after-sales services in Europe’s green hydrogen market, strengthening Longi’s position in the sector.