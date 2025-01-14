Huasun debuts 720 W solar modules for vertical PV projects

Chinese heterojunction (HJT) solar module manufacturer Huasun has launched a new dual-glass bifacial panel series for vertical PV project at the World Future Economic Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“The modules are made with a special frame made of alloy steel, which ensures more resistance to mechanical stress,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The vertical deployment also prevents snow cover and dust stratification, which reduces maintenance costs.”

The company claims the vertical deployment allows the modules to achieve a bifaciality factor near 100%.

“Thanks to its natural symmetrical bifacial structure, the panels offer more energy yield from the backside compared to conventional ground-mounted PV,” it said.

The modules, featuring 132 half-cut monocrystalline HJT cells, measure 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 33 mm and weigh 39.9 kg. Available in five variants with outputs from 700 W to 720 W, they have efficiencies ranging from 22.5% to 23.2%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 49.77 V to 50.17 V, and the short-circuit current ranges from 17.81 A to 18.17 A.

The panels support a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V, feature an IP68 enclosure, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius, with operational temperatures between -40 C and 85 C. Both sides of the bifacial modules are covered by 2.0 mm glass.

The products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product warranty. The company guarantees 1.0% degradation in the first year and no less than 90.3% of the nominal output after 30 years.

The new modules also feature the company's zero busbar (0BB) technology, improving adhesion, resistance to hot spots, and eliminating carrier film.

“Our new product is suitable for farms, rangeland and utility-scale PV,” the spokesperson said.