Huasun unveils 715 W heterojunction solar module

Huasun has unveiled new bifacial, dual-glass HJT solar panels for ground-mounted PV applications.
The Chinese PV module manufacturer originally introduced the G12 Himalaya series in mid-2022. It came in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 680 W to 700 W. It has now announced a new 715 W module, certified by TÜV SÜD Group.
“Recently, Huasun’s Himalaya G12-132 HJT module successfully passed the full sequence test of TÜV SÜD Group and obtained the standard certification IEC61215 on PV module performance,” the company said in a statement. “The maximum output power of the module has reached a breakthrough of 715W, setting a new high in the power of the same dimension of PV modules in the industry.”
The first five variants have power conversion efficiencies ranging from 21.90% to 22.5%. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.5 V and 50.13 V and the short-circuit current spans from 17.19 A and 17.43 A. Huasun did not disclose the efficiency rating of the 715 W module.
The new panels measure 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weigh 38.7 kg. They feature 132 half-cut monocrystalline HJT cells measuring 210 mm x 105 mm, combined with single-sided microcrystalline and super multi busbar (SMBB) cell technology.
Popular content
“It has double-glass structure, encapsulated with PIB, which not only has the high-efficiency properties of HJT, but also has better water resistance and anti-PID performance,” said the company.
The new products can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and feature an IP67/IP68 enclosure, with black anodized aluminum frames. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius and their operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C. Both sides of the bifacial modules are covered with 2.0 mm glass. Their bifaciality reportedly reaches up to 85%
The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88% of the nominal output power.
Huasun said expects its production capacity to exceed 10 GW in 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.