Brazil accredits six labs for solar module testing

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil's main national accreditation body, Inmetro, has published a list of laboratories authorized for the testing of PV modules in the country's Official Gazette.

The authorized labs meet the requirements included in the provisions, which were published in 2022.

Inmetro reported no expansion of accredited lab infrastructure for photovoltaic module testing in Brazil. The authorized labs include:

Green/PUC Mines (Belo Horizon/Mato Grosso)

Labsolar/UFBA (Salvador/Bahia)

Labsol/UFRGS (Porto Alegre/Rio Grande do Sul)

Lase/CPqD (Campinas/Sao Paulo)

LES/Gedae/UFPA (Belém/Paraná)

Lesf/Unicamp (Campinas/Sao Paulo)

In November 2024, responding to complaints, Inmetro inspected photovoltaic modules sold in Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, and Goiás. Testing revealed that one sample from Mato Grosso with power output significantly below the manufacturer's specifications.