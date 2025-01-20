Brazil accredits six labs for solar module testing

Brazil’s national accreditation body, Inmetro, has authorized six labs across the country to test solar modules.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil's main national accreditation body, Inmetro, has published a list of laboratories authorized for the testing of PV modules in the country's Official Gazette.

The authorized labs meet the requirements included in the provisions, which were published in 2022.

Inmetro reported no expansion of accredited lab infrastructure for photovoltaic module testing in Brazil. The authorized labs include:

Green/PUC Mines (Belo Horizon/Mato Grosso)
Labsolar/UFBA (Salvador/Bahia)
Labsol/UFRGS (Porto Alegre/Rio Grande do Sul)
Lase/CPqD (Campinas/Sao Paulo)
LES/Gedae/UFPA (Belém/Paraná)
Lesf/Unicamp (Campinas/Sao Paulo)

In November 2024, responding to complaints, Inmetro inspected photovoltaic modules sold in Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, and Goiás. Testing revealed that one sample from Mato Grosso with power output significantly below the manufacturer's specifications.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial applications
13 January 2025 Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new 4-14 kW line of heat pumps with a coefficient of performance of up to 4.90. The s...