Ecovoltaics research aims to balance grid scale solar with wildlife, livestock

From pv magazine Australia

The University of New England in New South Wales is researching ecovoltaics to balance large-scale solar development with wildlife conservation and livestock farming. The study aligns with global efforts to integrate solar energy with environmental and agricultural needs.

Though the Climate Council’s “Electric Shock” report shows that 0.02% of Australia’s land mass, or 1,200 square km of land, is the maximum needed to supply all of Australia’s domestic energy needs with renewables. The best locations are mainly in rural and regional areas, sharing land used by stock or wildlife.

University of New England School of Environmental and Rural Science Senior Lecturer Eric Nordberg told pv magazine that his research seeks to identify better ways to manage landscapes, which have more than one use.

“Solar farms are one of the fastest growing ‘new landscapes’ around the world, and we should be striving to ensure they can support local biodiversity and provide suitable habitat for native species,” Nordberg said. “We’re interested in working with companies in the early stages to avoid removing key wildlife habitat, minimizing disturbance, and strategically placing panels to maintain habitat connectivity and travel corridors for wildlife.”

