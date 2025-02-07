Tata Power inaugurates 4.3 GW solar factory

From pv magazine India
“Not only does it [the solar manufacturing facility] showcase innovative technology but it also plays a crucial role in community development by creating job opportunities, with 80% of the workforce comprising women,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power.
The solar cells and modules produced at the Tamil Nadu facility will initially serve the company's ongoing projects, strengthening its supply chain. Tata Power said it also plans to explore opportunities for broader market distribution.
In addition to the Tirunelveli plant, Tata Power operates a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, established in 1992. The facility has a production capacity of 682 MW for solar modules and 530 MW for solar cells.
