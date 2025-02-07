Somalia opens solar-plus-storage tender

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has launched a tender for a hybrid solar-plus-storage project.

Eligible bidders are invited to apply for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 55 MW solar plant with a 160 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Jazeera Power Plant in Mogadishu.

The project is part of the Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation in Somalia program. The World Bank will provide funds.



The tender details show that a pre-bid conference is scheduled for March 13. The deadline for applications by post is April 14.

The Somali government has also opened a separate tender for a 10 MW solar plant with a 20 MWh BESS. The application deadline is Feb. 10.

In January, the government launched a tender for off-grid solar plants with BESS to power 28 education facilities across two regions. The deadline for applications is March 12.

Somalia had 51 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of 2023, up from 47 MW in 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).