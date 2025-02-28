Orsted, PS Renewables seek approval for 740 MW UK solar-storage project

Orsted and UK solar developer PS Renewables have applied for consent to build a 740 MW solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Nottinghamshire, England. It could become the largest solar project in the UK when commissioned, depending on project timelines.

One Earth Solar Farm is one of four UK solar projects with capacity greater than 50 MW developed by PS Renewables, but a first foray into UK solar for Orsted. The Danish multinational is taking “phased ownership” in the project as key milestones are achieved, according to the developer.

Due to its scale, development consent for One Earth Solar Farm must be approved by the UK government following an assessment by the Planning Inspectorate. The executive agency has until March 27, 2025, to decide if it will assess the project as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP). If it does, the project will be subject to further public consultation and an examination period of up to six months. The Planning Inspectorate will then make its recommendation to the UK government’s secretary of state for energy, who has the final decision. The project has already secured a 740 MW grid connection.

The NSIP process is familiar to PS Renewables, whose 500 MW Sunnica Energy Farm project secured a development consent order (DCO) in July 2024. The solar-plus-storage project was approved as part of a flurry of DCOs issued by the new UK government shortly after winning the 2024 general election.

Orsted has previously said the project will contribute to its global ambition of reaching 17.5 GW onshore capacity by 2030. Should the project energize before the end of the decade, it would be a significant contribution to the UK government’s target of adding around 30 GW more solar capacity as part of a plan to decarbonize Great Britain’s electricity grid by 2030.

PS Renewables and Orsted have been approached for comment.