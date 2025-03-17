Bangladesh seeking to improve net metering for rooftop PV

The government of Bangladesh is trying to improve its net-metering policy to encourage homeowners and businesses to deploy rooftop PV systems.

The Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) drafted the proposal and submitted it to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources for approval.

If approved, the new provisions will allow PV system owners to inject 100% of generated power into the grid. Under current rules, the limit is set at 70%.

Under the existing policy, only consumers with three-phase or 33 kV electricity connections are eligible for net metering. The amendment would expand eligibility to all, including those with 220 V or single-phase connections, enabling more power producers to participate.

Currently, consumers with prepaid electric meters are not eligible for net metering, but the amendment would allow them to take part in the power trade.

“We want to encourage investment under net metering by removing barriers and enhancing facilities,” SREDA Chairman Khandker Md Abdul Hye told pv magazine. “We are hopeful that the amendment will help enhance solar power generation.”

Bangladesh generates about 116 MW of electricity under its net-metering policy from 2,657 rooftop solar systems. Another 264 rooftop solar systems generate 94 MW of electricity, but they are not connected to the net-metering system.