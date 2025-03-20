Belize opens 80 MW solar tender

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment of Belize has opened a tender for the development of grid-connected solar plants.

Available tender details say the selected partner will be responsible for financing, constructing, operating and maintaining up to 80 MW of solar plants.

Other responsibilities will include obtaining necessary permits and approvals in accordance with Belizean regulations and ensuring grid integration, as well as compliance with technical, environmental and regulatory requirements.

The project, which forms part of the government’s efforts to increase renewable energy generation capacity to 75% by 2030, will be Belize’s first public-private partnership in the energy sector. The International Finance Corporation is set to act as lead transaction advisor for the project.

The deadline for applications is April 14.

Belize had installed a total 7 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).