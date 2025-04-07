TWL unveils PVT panels for ground-source heat pumps

From pv magazine Germany

German solar thermal energy and heat storage company TWL Technologie GmbH has launched new photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) panels that are designed to operate with ground-source heat pumps.

“Unlike our competitors, we use double-glazed modules, which reduces degradation,” explained Christian Holst, PVT Product Manager at TWL. “With an integrated hydraulic quick-release coupling, the system can be assembled and disassembled quickly and easily without tools.”

The module measures 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 33 kg. Its PV unit consists of a 450 W TOPcon module with a power conversion efficiency of 22.5%. Its open-circuit voltage is 44.6 V and the short-circuit current is 10.09 A.

The thermal unit can achieve a maximum thermal output of 1,100 W. The heat exchanger, which is exposed to the ambient air, can extract thermal energy from both ambient air and waste heat from the photovoltaic module, with the deriving cooling effect reportedly improving electric yield by between 5% and 10%.

The Prisma PVT RBX panel was developed in collaboration with automotive supplier Mubea, which utilized its expertise in producing cooling plates for electromobility to optimize the channel geometry of the heat exchanger, via AI simulations for even heat transfer.

According to TWL, this results in a more homogeneous collector temperature and an increase in electricity yield, with the large exchanger surface area exposed to the ambient air also enabling operation with brine heat pumps.

“The module is designed and manufactured in Germany and is now available for sale,” the company said.