Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar stocks slide as US tariffs stoke concerns

Chinese solar stocks fell sharply after the US government announced reciprocal tariffs, with more than 120 PV-related shares declining in Shanghai and Shenzhen and over 85 dropping more than 10%. Longi, Tongwei, and JA Solar hit the 10% daily limit down, while STAR Market-listed companies faced steeper losses under a 20% cap, including Canadian Solar (-12.16%), Risen Energy (-18.9%), GoodWe (-19%), and Sineng Electric (-20%). In Hong Kong, where no trading limits apply, Xinyi Solar fell 19.5% and GCL Technology plunged 23.2%. Several companies announced share buybacks in response. Industry experts told pv magazine that the selloff may be exaggerated, arguing the US solar market remains relatively small and is unlikely to significantly impact the global PV industry. They said they expect a slowdown in US solar installations in 2025.
Trina Solar has signed a cooperation agreement with Datong County in Xining, Qinghai province, to develop a 200 MW/800 MWh grid-side energy storage power station. The project, to be built in Beichuan Industrial Park, will cover about 67,000 square meters near the Huangjiazhai 330 kV substation. It will use Trina Solar’s lithium iron phosphate battery container storage systems, PCS boost integrated cabins, a booster station, and other associated facilities.
