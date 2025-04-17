CATL unveils 587 Ah battery energy storage cell

From ESS News

China’s CATL, the world’s leading battery maker, has officially showcased its new 587 Ah high-capacity battery cell, which will be integrated into its next-generation TENER energy storage system.

This new battery cell boasts an energy density of up to 430 Wh/L and according to the manufacturer, offers superior safety performance compared to traditional small battery cells while maintaining ultra-high energy efficiency.

While impressive, this energy density and cell capacity are not unheard of. Chinese manufacturers have been actively competing to develop high-capacity battery energy storage cells, searching for the next sweet spot in the post-300+ Ah era.

