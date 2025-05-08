Battery energy storage in Europe slows to 15% growth for 2024

The latest analysis from SolarPower Europe reveals that, in 2024, Europe installed 21.9 GWh of new battery energy storage systems (BESS), just 15% higher than 2023. The predictions of slower growth has come true, but the details reveal a big shift in where installations are happening.

Image: SolarPower Europe

From ESS News

New European BESS installations reached 21.9 GWh in 2024, marking an eleventh consecutive year of record deployments despite growth slowing to 15% year-on-year, according to the European Market Outlook for Battery Storage 2025-2029 report.

The new installations bring Europe’s total battery fleet to 61.1 GWh, representing a significant deceleration after three consecutive years of doubling annual capacity additions. In 2023, for example, a 94% increase in installations was recorded, at 17.2 GWh.

