Danish startup launches solar tile for pitched roofs

Danish building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) specialist Solartag has launched a new solar tile for pitched roofs.

“Solartag’s T-Roof plate is a fully integrated BIPV solution designed to replace traditional roofing materials entirely – combining function, aesthetics, and durability,” the company's chief procurement officer, Rune Gitz-Johansen, told pv magazine. “The Solartag design is standardized for mass production and is manufactured in Lithuania. The flagship color is black, but we can do tailored projects.”

“The main key components are sourced from European partners to minimize supply chain emissions and ensure fast delivery times,” Gitz-Johansen, without providing further details.

The solar tile has a surface area of 43.5 cm x 116 cm and a weight of 14.2 kg/m². Its power conversion efficiency is 16% and its power output reaches 71 W. It also features an open-circuit voltage of 9.62 V and a short-circuit current of 9.06 A.

The IP67-rated product utilizes black PERC solar cells and 4 mm low-reflection hardened glass. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,000 V and with temperatures ranging from -40 C to 50 C. The temperature coefficient is 0.33%/C.



The tile comes with a 25-year warranty for the PV technology and a 40-year warranty for the glass plate.

“Currently, Solartag’s T-Roof plate is used by private homeowners, architects, and developers across Northern Europe who value sustainable energy without compromising design,” Gitz-Johansen stated.

