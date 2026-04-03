Bauer Solar launches 480 W back-contact solar module

From pv magazine Germany

German module manufacturer Bauer Solar is expanding its product portfolio with a new back-contact panel.

Initially, it will launch a full-black glass-glass version with an output of 480 W. It is built on 108 bifacial half-cells and measure 1,800 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm, with a listed weight of 24.8 kg. The module power conversion efficiency is 23.52%.

The company said that both the front and rear glass panes are 2 mm thick and feature anti-reflective coatings. The frame is made of anodized black aluminum alloy. The modules are rated for operating temperatures from –40 C to 85 C and a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. They can reportedly withstand static loads up to 5,400 Pa and carry a hail resistance rating of HW3. Certifications include fire protection class A.

Bauer Solar is offering a 30-year product and performance warranty on the new modules. The linear performance warranty guarantees a minimum output of 88.85 % of the original capacity after 30 years. The company also plans to increase the output of its back-contact modules to 500 W later this year with the “Pure” and “Performance” variants.

Alongside back-contact modules, Bauer Solar will continue to focus on its TOPCon technology. This portfolio will be expanded this summer with the “Pure” and “Black” variants, which will reach an output of 465 W. While the company did not disclose pricing, it emphasized that the modules are aimed at the residential rooftop solar market as “an economical solution with an optimal price-performance ratio.”