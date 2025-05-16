‘There’s no need to mimic male counterparts or fit outdated stereotypes’

I believe the solar-plus industries offer an extraordinary opportunity to cultivate equity, diversity, and inclusion. As active participants in the energy transition, we are uniquely positioned to align with a generation prioritizing humanity, transparency, and authenticity. This industry's growth represents a pivotal chance to redefine leadership, attracting talent that deeply values inclusive, equitable, and transparent work environments.

Throughout my career, I've frequently encountered the stereotype that women are insufficiently assertive leaders. This perception often arises from a fundamental misunderstanding of collaborative and inclusive leadership styles. I have consistently prioritized a team-oriented approach, involving everyone in the decision-making process and fostering shared responsibility. While some interpret this as a lack of assertiveness or ambition, I see it as the embodiment of genuine leadership—empowering others and ensuring each team member feels valued and heard. By continuously highlighting the collective successes we achieve through collaboration, I've demonstrated that leadership isn't about dominance, but about guiding the group towards common goals.

Authenticity and vulnerability are essential facets of my leadership philosophy. Working in a global company Equans with 90,000 employees, I have learned that transparency is key. I actively share our goals, challenges, and progress, building trust and alignment within the team. Trust is, in fact, the cornerstone of effective leadership. By openly admitting when I don't have all the answers, I create a supportive atmosphere where colleagues feel encouraged to contribute their expertise, sparking innovation and strengthening team dynamics. Collaboration, fueled by authenticity, enables us to harness our collective intelligence and achieve exceptional outcomes.

An insight shared during a recent discussion at a WiSEu Network meeting deeply resonated with me—a woman shared her experience of leaving a company whose values conflicted with hers, and bravely founding her own venture. Her story profoundly impacted me, underscoring the courage required to remain true to one's core values. This reinforced my belief that authenticity in leadership is not merely beneficial but essential.

Reflecting on my experiences, I've identified a superpower within myself: the strength derived from collaborative leadership. Despite persistent stereotypes, being team-oriented is a powerful leadership approach. Recognizing this strength has deepened my confidence and commitment to empowering and guiding others toward collective success.

Supporting the next generation of women leaders is paramount, and we must encourage them to embrace their uniqueness rather than to conform to traditional leadership molds. There's no need for them to mimic male counterparts or fit outdated stereotypes. Instead, we should champion authenticity and individuality, viewing differences as strengths rather than liabilities. Participating in initiatives like “Educate the Girls, Educate the World” reinforced my belief in the transformative power of mentorship and education, crucial for empowering young women globally.

Christelle Mirailles is a dedicated leader known for her collaborative and authentic approach. At 44, she successfully balances her roles as a mother of three and a professional with international experience, having lived in three different countries. After graduating as an engineer in France, she started in the automotive sector, then moved to construction, nuclear, and renewable energy industries, specializing in business development. Christelle strongly believes in teamwork, actively creating environments where everyone feels valued and involved. Passionate about sustainability, she proudly contributes to the global energy transition at Equans Solar & Storage. Outside of work, Christelle enjoys music, sports, and mountain hiking. She is also actively engaged in community associations, driven by her commitment to solidarity and social responsibility.

Interested in joining Christelle Mirailles and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.