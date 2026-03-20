Why technical due diligence is becoming the backbone of Europe’s solar-storage boom

The European energy transition is accelerating faster than anyone predicted. Utility-scale solar and battery storage are no longer separate technologies – they are increasingly deployed as integrated hybrid systems expected to deliver firm capacity, grid services, and long-term reliability, yet as these projects grow more complex, the industry still treats technical diligence as a box-ticking exercise. That mindset is becoming a liability.

Hybrid PV-plus-storage plants are not simple assets. They are multi-layered systems where electrical, mechanical, digital, and environmental factors interact in ways that can amplify risk. A single inverter failure in a DC-coupled system can shut down both the solar array and the battery simultaneously. A minor software vulnerability can expose an entire site to cyber-attack. A misjudged assumption about battery degradation can undermine a project’s financial model. These are not theoretical risks – they are happening today.

This is why technical due diligence (TDD) matters more than ever. At its core, TDD is an objective technical audit: a neutral verification that a project is sound, safe, and capable of delivering the performance its investors expect. But in today’s market, it has become something bigger. It is now one the most powerful tools we have to protect long-term value, ensure bankability, and maintain trust in Europe’s clean-energy build-out.

The first reason is financial. Investors are increasingly exposed to performance uncertainty, supply chain variability, and regulatory pressure. A robust TDD provides the technical certainty required to unlock financing. It validates yield estimates, stress-tests assumptions, and quantifies risks in a way that lenders can trust. Early detection of design flaws or equipment issues is not just good engineering practice – it is good economics. Fixing a defect during construction is ten times cheaper than repairing it in the field.

The second reason is supply chain quality. Europe’s solar and storage markets rely on global manufacturing networks that vary widely in transparency and reliability. Without rigorous supplier due diligence: bankability checks, factory audits, traceability, and independent testing, projects risk being built with components that may not withstand real-world conditions. Extreme heat, humidity, hail, and wind loads are already pushing equipment beyond its limits. As climate volatility increases, so will the consequences of poor procurement decisions.

The third reason is digitalisation. Modern hybrid plants are deeply interconnected, with constant data flows between inverters, battery management systems, SCADA platforms, and grid operators. This connectivity brings efficiency, but also vulnerability. Frequent firmware updates, secure communication protocols, and compliance with emerging EU regulations such as the Cyber Resilience Act are essential to protect critical infrastructure.

Finally, Europe needs consistency. Until now, technical due diligence practices have varied widely between countries, advisors, and project types. That inconsistency creates uncertainty for investors and slows deployment. A common European framework – one that is flexible enough to apply across technologies and climates, yet rigorous enough to reduce risk – is essential for scaling hybrid PV-plus-storage with confidence.

This is why SolarPower Europe developed the new “Technical Due Diligence Best Practice Guidelines for Hybrid Utility Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Systems.” The goal is not to create another checklist. It is to provide a lifecycle-based framework that strengthen s project quality from pre-development through decommissioning. It integrates environmental and social governance, supply chain sustainability, cybersecurity, and financial risk analysis into a single coherent approach. And it prepares projects for the wave of ESG and reporting requirements that will define Europe’s energy sector in the coming decade.

The energy transition depends on trust – trust that the assets we build today will perform tomorrow. Technical due diligence is how we earn that trust. As hybrid solar-storage becomes the backbone of Europe’s future energy system, rigorous, transparent, and forward-looking TDD is no longer optional. It is the foundation of a resilient, bankable and sustainable clean-energy future.

Author: Niki Fodor, Project Officer at SolarPower Europe

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.