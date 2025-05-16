French startup offers solar carports made of aluminum

Photovoltaic system shade structures made of steel, wood or concrete are common. Much less so are those made of aluminum, the material used for their construction by Closura, a French designer and manufacturer of gates and outdoor shelters.

Closura has designed the first aluminium shade on the market.

Image: Closura

From pv magazine France

Since the Climate and Resilience Act came into effect in France in 2021, followed by the APER Act in 2023, all outdoor parking lots over 1,500 square meters must be equipped with photovoltaic canopies covering at least 50% of their surface area between 2026 and 2028. To meet this legal requirement, Closura, based in Le Thou in southwestern France, offers a range of custom-made solar canopies, ready to install or in a plug-and-play version. Their unique feature lies in the material used for their construction: marine-grade aluminum, renowned for its durability and lightness.

Developed for parking lot operators, local authorities and large commercial sites, Closura canopies, 100% made in France, combine strength, aesthetics (RAL 7016 or RAL 9010 frosted as standard), and performance. With a power output of up to 7.5 kWp depending on the carport's dimensions, their modularity also allows for optimized installation based on parking layouts.

Guaranteed for 25 years, the aluminum structure of the carport rests on four 110 mm cross-section posts, with two possible installation methods: direct anchoring or reinforced plates. The roof slope is optimized (from 5 to 10 degrees) for improved production efficiency. Optional features include the removal of corner posts, an electric vehicle charging socket, an energy monitoring gateway, the integration of rainwater gutters and an aluminum enclosure screen.

