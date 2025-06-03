Solar leads Spain’s power mix in May

From pv magazine Spain
Photovoltaic energy led Spain’s generation mix in May with 4,867 GWh, or 23.5% of the total. Hydroelectric power followed with 3,587 GWh, or 17.3%, and wind power with 3,455 GWh, or 16.7%, according to data from REE.
Combined cycle gas ranked fourth with 15.6% (3,246 GWh), followed by nuclear at 14.8% (3,065 GWh).
Total monthly generation reached 20,741 GWh, with renewables accounting for 62.7%.
In the peninsular electricity system, PV made up 24.3% of May’s mix, hydroelectric 18.3%, and wind 17.1%. Nuclear contributed 15.6%, and combined cycle 13.6%. Renewables generated 65.3% of the peninsular mix.
As of early June 2025, Spain had 34.3 GW of installed PV capacity, 32.4 GW of wind, and 17.1 GW of hydro, according to REE.
