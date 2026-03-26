Germany classifies cybersecurity threats for energy infrastructure

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) will determine whether a cybersecurity incident is classified as serious or minor under the European Union’s NIS 2 Directive. Accurate classification depends on a systematic assessment framework, which the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Processing – Applied Systems Technology Division (IOSB-AST) has developed on behalf of the agency.

This initiative comes as cybersecurity assumes an increasingly critical role in the energy sector. Growing digitalization, the proliferation of networked systems, and the expanding involvement of manufacturers and cloud services are all broadening the potential attack surface. The industry has long debated the systemic risks associated with technologies such as remotely controllable inverters or communication-enabled energy management systems—and how best to mitigate them.

Until now, reports submitted to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) have mainly enabled preliminary assessments of individual incidents. A comprehensive evaluation of their broader impact on supply security and energy markets has remained largely out of reach—precisely the gap this new framework aims to close.