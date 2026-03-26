Germany classifies cybersecurity threats for energy infrastructure

From pv magazine Germany
This initiative comes as cybersecurity assumes an increasingly critical role in the energy sector. Growing digitalization, the proliferation of networked systems, and the expanding involvement of manufacturers and cloud services are all broadening the potential attack surface. The industry has long debated the systemic risks associated with technologies such as remotely controllable inverters or communication-enabled energy management systems—and how best to mitigate them.
Until now, reports submitted to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) have mainly enabled preliminary assessments of individual incidents. A comprehensive evaluation of their broader impact on supply security and energy markets has remained largely out of reach—precisely the gap this new framework aims to close.
Join us on Apr. 29 for pv magazine Webinar+ | Decoding the first massive cyberattack on Europe’s solar energy infrastructure – The Poland case and lessons learned Industry experts will explore real-world cyberattack scenarios, highlight potential vulnerabilities in solar and storage systems, and share practical, actionable strategies to protect your energy assets. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to anticipate, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in the rapidly evolving solar energy sector. For the first time, this study presents a structured approach that enables the Federal Network Agency to evaluate security reports comprehensively. It begins with standardized data formats and communication processes linking network operators, plant operators, manufacturers, and authorities. Building on this foundation, the study develops both a classification system for incidents and a three-stage, risk-based assessment model. The approach spans the entire lifecycle of incident evaluation: from recording the attack type, affected actors, and initial impacts, through an in-depth preliminary analysis, to a comprehensive impact assessment. The latter stage also considers systemic and economic effects. The ultimate goal is to reliably determine the potential consequences of a single incident for the energy system as a whole and to establish whether it should be classified as serious. Methodologically, the study draws on established European frameworks, such as the cyberattack classification system of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), and leverages the Market Master Data Register as its central data source. The Federal Network Agency will now implement and test this methodology. Looking ahead, it could also be extended to downstream levels—integrated into the operational processes of network operators—to enable more consistent risk assessment across the entire energy value chain. This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Join us on Apr. 29 for pv magazine Webinar+ | Decoding the first massive cyberattack on Europe’s solar energy infrastructure – The Poland case and lessons learned
Industry experts will explore real-world cyberattack scenarios, highlight potential vulnerabilities in solar and storage systems, and share practical, actionable strategies to protect your energy assets. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to anticipate, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in the rapidly evolving solar energy sector.
For the first time, this study presents a structured approach that enables the Federal Network Agency to evaluate security reports comprehensively. It begins with standardized data formats and communication processes linking network operators, plant operators, manufacturers, and authorities. Building on this foundation, the study develops both a classification system for incidents and a three-stage, risk-based assessment model.
The approach spans the entire lifecycle of incident evaluation: from recording the attack type, affected actors, and initial impacts, through an in-depth preliminary analysis, to a comprehensive impact assessment. The latter stage also considers systemic and economic effects. The ultimate goal is to reliably determine the potential consequences of a single incident for the energy system as a whole and to establish whether it should be classified as serious.
Methodologically, the study draws on established European frameworks, such as the cyberattack classification system of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), and leverages the Market Master Data Register as its central data source.
The Federal Network Agency will now implement and test this methodology. Looking ahead, it could also be extended to downstream levels—integrated into the operational processes of network operators—to enable more consistent risk assessment across the entire energy value chain.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
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