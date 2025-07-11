Chinese PV Industry Brief: China Railway awards 3 GW module tender

China Railway Construction Corp. said its IT arm announced the preliminary winners of its 2025 solar module framework procurement. Ten companies were shortlisted, including major players such as Longi, JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, Tongwei, JA Solar, Chint, and GCL SI. The contract covers the supply of 3 GW of n-type monocrystalline bifacial TOPCon modules, with each contract expected to be fulfilled within 170 days of signing.
Hangzhou First Applied Material has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, projecting net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately CNY 473 million ($65.2 million), down 49.05% year on year. The company said intensified competition and industry-wide overcapacity drove a decline in both procurement prices for photovoltaic resin and selling prices for PV encapsulation films. However, the drop in film prices outpaced raw material costs, causing a 46.72% fall in gross profit.
TCL Zhonghuan has released a preliminary earnings report forecasting a net loss between CNY 4 billion and CNY 4.5 billion for the first half of 2025. The company attributed the expected loss to falling product prices and inventory writedowns, highlighting financial strain caused by persistent oversupply in the solar supply chain.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.