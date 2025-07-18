GoodWe launches scalable C&I battery system with over 100 kWh capacity

From ESS News

GoodWe has introduced its new BAT series high-voltage battery cabinet for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. The system is available in two capacities, 102.4 kWh and 112.6 kWh, which are achieved by using a different number of the same standard battery packs. The smaller cabinet contains ten packs while the larger contains eleven.

This difference in pack count also results in different nominal system voltages, 512V and 563.2V, respectively, allowing for flexibility in system design. The battery is designed to pair with the company’s ET series hybrid inverters, initially integrating with the ET50kW model to create a 50 kW/100 kWh energy storage solution for small to medium C&I installations.

