GoodWe launches scalable C&I battery system with over 100 kWh capacity

GoodWe has released its BAT series battery cabinet for small to mid-scale commercial projects, with two capacities at launch at 102.4 kWh and 112.6 kWh, and outdoor use in mind.

Image: GoodWe

Share

From ESS News

GoodWe has introduced its new BAT series high-voltage battery cabinet for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. The system is available in two capacities, 102.4 kWh and 112.6 kWh, which are achieved by using a different number of the same standard battery packs. The smaller cabinet contains ten packs while the larger contains eleven.

This difference in pack count also results in different nominal system voltages, 512V and 563.2V, respectively, allowing for flexibility in system design. The battery is designed to pair with the company’s ET series hybrid inverters, initially integrating with the ET50kW model to create a 50 kW/100 kWh energy storage solution for small to medium C&I installations.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Fraunhofer ISE achieves 40% efficiency for indoor III-V solar cell
17 July 2025 The PV device is based on a indium gallium phosphide absorber with an energy bandgap of 1.9 eV. It is intended for use in autonomous Internet of Thing...