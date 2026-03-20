Advansor unveils scalable CO2 heat pump for large-scale heating needs

Denmark-based Advansor has unveiled its SteelXL Heat Pumps, a configurable range of high-capacity CO2 heat pump systems designed for large-scale industrial and commercial applications. Individual units deliver up to 4.8 MW of heating, with the option to scale to more than 50 MW in parallel for larger projects.

“Thanks to their configurable options, SteelXL heat pumps allow for rapid design and customized performance even in the most complex installations,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “They are fully configurable and designed for large-scale applications such as food processing, district heating, and commercial buildings.”

The new heat pumps use R744 (CO2) as a refrigerant and measure 18 m × 1.6 m × 2.26 m, with a weight of up to 33,000 kg, depending on the project configuration.

SteelXL units are offered in three standard sizes, with maximum heating capacities of 1.3 MW, 2.4 MW, and 4.8 MW, and minimum capacities of 600 kW, 1.2 MW, and 2.4 MW, respectively. The units reportedly achieve a heating coefficient of performance (COP) of 3.26–3.28 and a seasonal COP (SCOP) of 3.22–3.24, depending on the model. They deliver hot water at temperatures of up to 95 C, with a maximum inlet temperature of 60 C, and can operate across an evaporator temperature range of –10 C to 25 C and an ambient range of –14 C to 45 C, according to the manufacturer.

Electrically, the heat pumps are compatible with 400 V/50 Hz or 460 V/60 Hz three-phase supply. Each unit features a receiver volume of up to 3,000 L and can reach full output in as little as five minutes. For system integration, MODBUS TCP and RTU communication is supported.

Advansor said that, to further enhance efficiency, SteelXL units can be equipped with a range of energy-saving features.

Parallel compressors can reduce the load on each unit, improving the COP by around %, while Cylinder shut-off technology optimizes performance under partial-load conditions, also boosting COP by approximately 5%. Furthermore, permanent magnet motors can minimize losses and increase both motor and compressor efficiency, contributing an additional 5% to overall performance. Finally, ejector technology raises suction pressure on the compressors, optimizing both output and COP.

Founded in 2006, Advansor operates 15,000 m² of production space and 3,000 m² of warehouse facilities, with all manufacturing carried out in Denmark. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries, according to its website.