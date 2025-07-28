Kyrgyzstan signs 1.9 GW solar deal

Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers have signed an investment agreement with two Vietnamese companies for the development of a 1.9 GW solar project.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rox Energy Global and RECA LLC will build and operate the plant, to be located in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk in the Issyk-Kul region of northeastern Kyrgyzstan.

A statement published by Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy cites security measures as the main reason for the project’s implementation. It adds that the project is currently in early stages of development, with completion scheduled for 2027.

Once operational, it will be one of the largest solar projects in the region.

The signing of the agreement formed part of a meeting between the parties which also discussed land allocation, connection to electricity networks and state support, the ministry added. The project is set to be implemented through foreign investment.

Kyrgyzstan’s solar market is still in its infancy, with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reporting the country had 0 MW of solar at the end of last year.

In March 2024, the European Development Bank announced it would provide up to $210 million in long-term financing to support the construction of a 300 MW solar plant.