DP Energy plans wind farm with 2,000 MWh battery in Australia

The Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park will deploy approximately 197 turbines for 1,400 MW of wind capacity alongside 500 MW/2,000 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Image: DP Energy

Irish renewables developer DP Energy unveiled plans for the Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park, a 1,400 MW wind farm co-located with a 500 MW/2,000 MWh BESS, in the state of Queensland, Australia.

The exact location is about 40 km southeast of Julia Creek, in the far inland, somewhat close to the mining city of Mount Isa.

Few details of the battery storage approach were provided in documents thus far. The project will deploy roughly 197 wind turbines, with each rated at about 7 MW, on largely flat terrain that affords optimal wind speeds, and minimal proximity to neighboring dwellings.

Generated power will use the colocated energy storage, with transmission connection proposed via a substation connecting to Powerlink Queensland’s new CopperString 330 kV transmission line.

