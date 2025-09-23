Solar & Storage Live Zurich 2025 reflects growth of Swiss PV sector

From pv magazine Germany

The industry association Swissolar expects a moderate decline in new photovoltaic capacity this year, to 1.6 GW, compared with 1.8 gigawatts added in 2024. From 2026 onward, the market is expected to stabilize. This makes the sector attractive both in the short and long term – a fact underscored last week at the second Solar & Storage Live trade fair in Zurich. Below is a brief overview of the products showcased.

A broad range of battery storage solutions and inverters was on display, with offerings clearly tailored to the needs of the Swiss solar market. For example, the German-based team of Chinese manufacturer Sungrow presented its latest 1,500 V string inverters along with several energy storage systems designed for Swiss conditions in large-scale and commercial (C&I) applications. Among these was the new Sungrow PowerStack, an AC-coupled, liquid-cooled storage system for C&I use, with 225 kWh of capacity and 110 kW of output. Also introduced was the PowerTitan 2.0, a liquid-cooled system for utility-scale installations that integrates a 2.5-megawatt power conversion system (PCS) and a 5 MWh battery in a single container.

Swiss company Wattss AG presented the modular “Pixxi” commercial storage systems from Norway, which are also suitable for residential, agricultural, and municipal PV applications. These systems typically include software, a gateway, a smartphone app, and integrated cybersecurity and fire protection packages.

Chinese manufacturer Risen Energy showcased several storage solutions, including its modular Risen Stack1, a 60-kilowatt system with backup power for C&I and smaller applications. The company also presented its Hyperion Pro 740 W module, Luvit microinverters, and Gurap string inverters.

Another Chinese manufacturer, Sigenergy, displayed its SigenStor 5-in-1 storage solutions in various sizes. It also introduced the Sigen Hybrid WR inverter – a slim, 99 mm deep unit available in both single-phase and three-phase versions, with a robust IP66 enclosure.

Elektron AG, the Swiss partner of Pylontech and Solinteg, presented Solinteg’s MHT50K-100 hybrid inverter, a 50-kilowatt device with backup power for smaller C&I applications.

On the module side, mounting system provider Ernst Schweizer unveiled a domestic innovation: Soltile solar roof tiles, distributed by its partner AGZ Ziegeleien.

Chinese company Huayao PV introduced the Hyper B54, a bifacial glass-on-glass module with back-contact cells. Of particular relevance to Switzerland, the module carries an HW5 hail-resistance certificate from the Swiss Association of Cantonal Fire Insurers (VKF).

Sunman, another Chinese manufacturer and a pioneer in lightweight modules, brought its new eArc glass TOPCon modules to Zurich. Measuring 1,762 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm, the modules deliver 445 W of output with an efficiency of 22.3 percent.

Overall, the organizers of Solar & Storage Live Zurich 2025 can be pleased with the outcome. While still relatively small, the event is growing: around 3,200 participants, more than 100 exhibitors, and some 120 speakers across four stages over two days. According to organizer Terrapinn, the fair was 20 percent larger than in 2024.