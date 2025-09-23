Spanish startup offers portable solar-plus-storage generators for irrigation

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish energy storage solution provider Full&fast has deployed a microgrid at the La Chimenea experimental farm in Aranjuez, southern Spain. It consists of a portable solar generator installation with an autonomous storage system for agricultural irrigation systems.

The initiative, which has been running since April 2025 and is expected to last until the end of the year, was carried out within the framework of a strategic collaboration between the Madrid Institute for Rural, Agricultural, and Food Research and Development (IMIDRA) and Spanish startup Nomad Solar Energy.

La Chimenea Farm, owned by Imidra, is a site for agricultural experimentation in the Community of Madrid. Projects related to new cultivation techniques, soil management, irrigation efficiency, and agricultural sustainability are developed here.

A portable, autonomous, and non-invasive facility has been implemented at the site, ensuring the energy supply for irrigation systems and other agricultural needs without resorting to permanent infrastructure or connections to the conventional electricity grid.

The portable solution is designed to operate in stand-alone mode to guarantee complete independence from the grid, optimized energy performance, and a sustainable supply model. “It is a plug-and-play energy solution that can be easily moved and adapted to different rural settings,” explains the company.

Nomad Solar Energy is responsible for electricity production, while Full&fast provides its storage technology, responsible for efficiently storing and distributing energy with remote control and monitoring.

According to Full&fast, its 50 kW (parallelizable), 62.5 kVA, and 125 A AC/DC bidirectional inverter features patented energy storage technology based on silicon carbide, using batteries that “offer 80 times more power in the same weight and size as other commercial solutions on the market, and can operate both in stand-alone mode and on-grid.”

The equipment's batteries are recharged without the need for an external charger or auxiliary system; a single-phase or three-phase outlet or charging station is sufficient.

The Nomad Energy Box is a pre-wired solar PV generator integrated into a shipping container with a retractable folding frame mechanism that rolls along the ground on terrain-adapted wheels.

It is equipped with an inverter and designed to be deployed and dismantled in three hours, according to the manufacturer. In adverse weather conditions, for example, the array can be folded back into the container.

Typical installations include humanitarian, military, construction, remote camps, isolated islands, or mining operations.

The generator is available in two sizes: 47 kW in a 3 m x 112 m array, or 107 kW in a 6.1 m x 112 m version. They can alternatively be divided into 56 m long arrangements, instead of 112 m, with widths of 7 m and 13 m, respectively. Battery storage is optional.

The smaller version has 92 solar panels with a nominal power of 465 W at a 15-degree tilt, a Huawei SUN2000-50KTL-M3 three-phase inverter, and a weight of 6,500 kg.

Two more products are in the pipeline: a larger 220 kW unit and a 107 kW unit with an integrated battery.