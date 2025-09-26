Chinese PV Industry Brief: New PV additions for August total only 7.3 GW

China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said this week that the country added 7.36 GW of new solar capacity in August, down 33.3% from July. For the first eight months, new solar capacity reached 230.61 GW. By comparison, China installed 16.4 GW of solar in August 2024, with 140 GW deployed in the first eight months of that year. By the end of August, total installed power generation capacity stood at 3.69 TW, up 18% year on year. Solar accounted for 1.12 TW, up 48.5%, while wind reached 580 GW, up 22.1%.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the United Nations Climate Change Summit this week that China will pursue three core principles for global climate governance and announced its nationally determined contribution target for 2035. He pledged that by 2035, net greenhouse gas emissions across the economy will fall 7–10% from peak levels, non-fossil fuels will make up more than 30% of energy consumption, and installed wind and solar will reach 3,600 GW, more than six times the 2020 level. China also aims to boost forest stock to more than 24 billion cubic meters, make new energy vehicles mainstream in auto sales, and expand its national carbon trading market to cover all major high-emission industries.

Trina Solar said it commissioned its Dafeng battery factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu province. The facility has a designed annual capacity of 25 GWh and includes workshops for cell manufacturing, module assembly, performance verification and safety testing. It will focus on storage products for global orders and support Trina’s integrated “cell-to-AC side” storage ecosystem. The company said the new base underpins its 2025 delivery target of 8–10 GWh.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said prices for n-type dense recharging polysilicon held steady this week, while n-type granular silicon rose 2.02% from last week. N-type dense recharging material traded between CNY49,000–55,000 per ton (USD6,740–7,570), averaging CNY53,200 (USD7,320). N-type granular silicon traded at CNY50,000–51,000 per ton (USD6,880–7,020), averaging CNY50,500 (USD6,950). Wafer prices were broadly stable. N-type G10L monocrystalline wafers (182×183.75mm/130μm) averaged CNY1.32 (USD0.18) per piece; N-type G12R wafers (182×210mm/130μm) averaged CNY1.40 (USD0.19) per piece; and N-type G12 wafers (210×210mm/130μm) averaged CNY1.68 (USD0.23) per piece.