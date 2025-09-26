AI platform compiles data on Spain’s renewable energy projects

From pv magazine Spain

Orka Energía has created an artificial intelligence platform that optimizes different stages in the development of renewable energy projects. It is the first platform to compile all renewable projects under development in Spain, including their processing status, technology, the substation to which they are connected, the developer, installed capacity, favorable or unfavorable resolution, the name of the park, and its access and connection point.

A company spokesperson told pv magazine that the database is updated daily with relevant information on all renewable parks in the pipeline in official gazettes. It also offers an interactive map with all of Spain’s substations, both transmission and distribution, as well as demand data.

“We realized that public information on generation plants in Spain was not easily accessible,” the spokesperson said. “That’s why our dashboard provides a comprehensive view of the renewable energy sector, with key metrics to identify market trends and opportunities. It’s ideal for companies that need to stay abreast of the regulatory situation and the progress of projects in the pipeline.”

Currently, the available bulletins are specific to Spain, and the platform includes more than 4,000 solar, wind, battery energy storage system, solar thermal, and hydroelectric plants, as well as hybrid projects. It currently has three modules: a main dashboard to view macro data for Spain by technology, province, and pipeline; a searchable, filterable table of projects; and a list of all substations in Spain – distribution and transmission – that shows generation capacity, storage, demand, and the projects under development that will be connected.

There is no minimum size or capacity threshold for projects to be included on the map, according to Orka Energía.

“We track all renewable projects under development. From the moment they are released for public information until they receive final approval,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company encourages clients to share data of interest, such as whether PV projects use fixed or tracker technology. “We are working on a new module that could extract this data and any other data that might be of interest.”

The service operates on a monthly or annual subscription basis and can be canceled at any time.

“Our service is especially aimed at developers, investors, consultants, equipment suppliers, and, in general, any player in the renewable energy sector who needs to optimize the development and processing of their projects,” the spokesperson said.