Peru’s Kallpa Generación starts operating 204 MW solar plant

From pv magazine LatAm

Kallpa Generación has started commercial operations at the 204 MW Sunny solar plant in La Joya district, Arequipa, Peru, after securing authorization from Peru’s Economic Operation Committee of the National Interconnected System (COES).

The $250 million project will supply power to the national grid in its first phase. A second phase, approved by the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), will expand capacity to 309 MW by 2026.

The connection process included the energization of the 220 kV busbar at the substation and the L-2070 transmission line linking San José and the Sunny project in August, integrating the facility into the National Interconnected Electricity System (SEIN).

MINEM’s approval for expansion covers the installation of 182,040 solar modules, 370 inverters, and 13 transformer substations to optimize system performance.

In September, Kallpa Generación completed a $700 million bond issuance in the international market to refinance its $650 million Kallpa 2027 bond early and finalize financing for the plant’s construction.