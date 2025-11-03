Ghana, Switzerland partner on $200 million rooftop solar rollout

Ghana has launched its National Clean Energy Programme (NCEP) to expand the deployment of rooftop solar systems. The initiative is a collaboration between the country’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and the Klik Foundation, a Swiss-based carbon offset group.
The initiative, led by Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, will channel $200 million in Swiss investment to deploy about 4,000 new rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 137 MW. Details shared by the Swiss Embassy in Ghana said funding will flow through the Klik Foundation, a carbon offset organization that supports verified emission reduction projects.
Information on the foundation’s website shows the NCEP will back both residential and commercial installations for self-consumption. Subsidies will be disbursed after installation, with additional performance-based payments tied to achieved emission reductions. The foundation said a fully digital system will track measurement, reporting, and verification for each installation.
Ghana announced plans to establish a renewable energy investment fund in March to attract private capital into clean energy.
According to the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), Ghana currently operates 188 MW of installed solar capacity, including 66 MW of commercial and industrial systems. The country aims for renewables to provide 10% of its electricity by 2030. Its Voluntary National Review 2025 reported that non-hydro renewables currently account for less than 3% of the national power mix.
