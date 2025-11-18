TCL Zhonghuan unveils 25.17%-efficient TOPCon solar modules series with multi-slice design

TCL Zhonghuan has launched its T5 Pro high-efficiency solar module series in Beijing, describing the line as the company’s new N-type TOPCon flagship and a “strategic step toward higher-value, application-driven differentiation amid intensifying competition across the PV supply chain.”
The T5 Pro range spans three power classes — 760 W for utility-scale plants, 680 W for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops, and 480 W for residential systems.
The platform is built on a tri-slice architecture, in which a full-size wafer is divided into three units and assembled using a zero-gap matrix interconnection structure. According to TCL Zhonghuan, the design boosts power output by more than 15 W and raises module efficiency by over 0.5 percentage points, while maintaining a standard 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm footprint.
The largest product features a power conversion efficiency of up to 25.17%.
A core engineering focus is the module’s low-current, low-resistance profile. Each sub-cell operates at just 5.09 A, reducing resistive losses to 1.3 W, which the manufacturer describes as 74.5% lower than in conventional half-cell modules, according to the manufacturer.
Performance gains are most pronounced in shading tolerance and thermal management, the company said, adding that independent tests by TÜV Rheinland show the T5 Pro generates 17% more energy than conventional modules under partial shading, with power retention reaching 67% compared with roughly 50% for standard half-cells.
Hot-spot temperatures are reportedly lower than traditional modules, while average operating temperatures fall by 1–1.5 C, reducing thermal stress and long-term degradation. The module passed salt-mist level-8, ammonia, and sand-abrasion tests, and recorded 0.22% degradation after combined mechanical load, thermal cycling (TC50), and damp-freeze trials, which is far below the industry’s 5% benchmark, according to the company.
Project-level data from TCL highlights the economic impact of these technical gains, with balance-of-system (BOS) spending purportedly falling 2.63% in pilot deployments, saving CNY 0.0126 ($0.0018)/W at a utility plant in Inner Mongolia and CNY 0.0830/W in Shandong, where land costs are higher.
TCL Zhonghuan estimates a 4% higher lifetime energy yield for a 3,800 m² commercial rooftop project in Suzhou, translating into more than CNY 1.8 million in additional electricity revenue over 30 years. LCOE reductions range from 0.66% to 1.82%, while lower failure rates could cut annual O&M expenses by CNY 50,000–80,000 for a 200 MW project.
The company also points to value preservation, noting that the module’s low-degradation profile – 1% in year one and 0.4% annually thereafter – could increase an asset’s resale value by 5–10% after 15 years.
TCL Zhonghuan reports more than 15 GW of multi-slice capacity and cumulative shipments above 35 GW, supported by its G12/G12R wafer platform.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.